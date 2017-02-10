Community talks Islam

Community talks Islam

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

Rabbi Naomi Steinberg, Imam Emran Essa, radio host Alaa Abdelrahman and Unity Church of the Redwoods Reverend Molly Crate all spoke at the First Presbyterian Church of Eureka on Sunday during the third of a series of community conversations about understanding Islam. Leaders of the three Ambrahamic faiths - Islam, Judaism and Christianity - came together in a Eureka church on Sunday to hold the third of a series of community conversations about understanding Islam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 40 min Lipstick3409 419
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... 4 hr We Are All Sam 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High Sat Eastbaylexus 1
College students Fri Earl 2
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Brittle Fingers 17,462
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 10 WelbyMD 17
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC