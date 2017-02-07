City of Oakland Clears Out The Villag...

City of Oakland Clears Out The Village Homeless Encampment

Dozens of Oakland police officers and public-works employees ousted an elaborate, unpermitted settlement of small structures, tents, and hygienic facilities in North Oakland's Grove Shafter Park last week as scores of supporters looked on in sadness and anger. Most residents of "The Village," which first appeared weeks ago, were allowed to collect goods and furniture before city workers destroyed four small, insulated buildings.

