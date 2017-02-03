City of Ca on City: Hale Pet Door sit...

City of Ca on City: Hale Pet Door situation a safety concern

Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Tony O'Rourke, the City Administrator of Canon City, said the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland, Calif., is an example of why building and zoning regulations are necessary. After months of conversations and correspondence, Hale Pet Door withdrew its application in January for a Special Review Use permit to get its building in compliance after owner Bill Hale felt the city's letters and requirements were too confusing.

