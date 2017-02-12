CHP find, impound motorcycle in Oakland highway pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers found a motorcycle in Pacifica Sunday that was used in a high-speed chase in Oakland just a day before. The pursuit started around 11 a.m. on Saturday when an officer saw a motorcycle going 100 mph heading eastbound on Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza, according to the CHP.
