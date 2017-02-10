Check Out Bay Wolf's Polished Transformation Into The Wolf
After Rich and Rebekah Wood purchased Bay Wolf, Piedmont's classic 30-year-old dining institution, there was some question of what would change in the restaurant. Luckily for its many fans, the new iteration of Bay Wolf, The Wolf , is a sleek, updated version of the restaurant that so many Oaklanders came to love during special dinners out, and casual neighborhood gatherings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Barros con ganas
|413
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|8 hr
|im feelin sammie
|7
|CAR Accident in Alameda 2/4/17 San Jose & High
|18 hr
|Eastbaylexus
|1
|College students
|Fri
|Earl
|2
|Jill Marie Abbott (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|bawheeleraticloudcom
|19
|In Trump era, Bay Area churches offer sanctuary...
|Feb 5
|Dudley
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC