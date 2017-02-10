Check Out Bay Wolf's Polished Transfo...

Check Out Bay Wolf's Polished Transformation Into The Wolf

After Rich and Rebekah Wood purchased Bay Wolf, Piedmont's classic 30-year-old dining institution, there was some question of what would change in the restaurant. Luckily for its many fans, the new iteration of Bay Wolf, The Wolf , is a sleek, updated version of the restaurant that so many Oaklanders came to love during special dinners out, and casual neighborhood gatherings.

