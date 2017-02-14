Chance the Rapper's valentine to fans: new tour, Oakland, Sacramento dates
Chance The Rapper, who won the Grammy for best rap album Feb. 12, has announced a new concert tour with Oakland and Sacramento dates/ Fresh off his breakout night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Chance the Rapper today announced a new tour that includes stops in Oakland and Sacramento.
