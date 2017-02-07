Cameras reportedly catches BART janitor who pulled in $270,000 in year spending hours in closet
A Bay Area Rapid Transit train enters the platform area at the Rockridge station in Oakland, California February 12, 2015. A BART janitor in San Francisco who raked in $271,000 in a single year, based largely on overtime work, was captured on video disappearing into a storage closet at one of the stops and-at times- spending hours a day there.
