California to tackle workers comp premium fraud
The California Department of Industrial Relations is making premium fraud a priority this year as part of the department's overall fight against workers compensation insurance scams. Christine Baker, Oakland, California-based director of the California Department of Industrial Relations, estimated the cost of fraudulent employers underreporting payroll, misclassifying employees or misreporting the number of workers in high-risk occupations costs insurers and ethical businesses can cost up to $15 billion a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 min
|melvin perez
|20,800
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|314
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Mon
|Brian6500
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC