California to tackle workers comp premium fraud

The California Department of Industrial Relations is making premium fraud a priority this year as part of the department's overall fight against workers compensation insurance scams. Christine Baker, Oakland, California-based director of the California Department of Industrial Relations, estimated the cost of fraudulent employers underreporting payroll, misclassifying employees or misreporting the number of workers in high-risk occupations costs insurers and ethical businesses can cost up to $15 billion a year.

