California renews push to promote environmental literacy in schools
In Clinton Huey's 6th-grade science class at Bancroft Middle School in San Leandro just south of Oakland, students have made their own carbon dioxide, measured the acid content of car exhaust, created greenhouse gas models from plastic bottles, charted sea-level rise since 700 A.D. and built wind generators – all in a quest to understand climate change. “To me, this is the single biggest issue facing humanity,” Huey said, referring to climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|14 min
|Hostis Publicus
|13
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Savant
|416
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC