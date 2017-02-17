California renews push to promote env...

California renews push to promote environmental literacy in schools

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

In Clinton Huey's 6th-grade science class at Bancroft Middle School in San Leandro just south of Oakland, students have made their own carbon dioxide, measured the acid content of car exhaust, created greenhouse gas models from plastic bottles, charted sea-level rise since 700 A.D. and built wind generators – all in a quest to understand climate change. “To me, this is the single biggest issue facing humanity,” Huey said, referring to climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... 14 min Hostis Publicus 13
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 3 hr Savant 416
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sun mexico 20,845
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) Feb 16 wow 29
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 15 Death on 2 Legs 18
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Feb 15 Birds Landing Bob 18
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC