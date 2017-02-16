California District Cuts Meat and Cheese From Its School Menus to Fight Global Warming
You see, the school district Oakland, California, has decided to fight global warming by cutting most of the meat and cheese out of school-cafeteria lunches. Because apparently chugging down tofu chunks is not only good for you but good for the planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Women's Forum.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|37 min
|mexico
|20,836
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Thu
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Wed
|southern at heart
|417
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC