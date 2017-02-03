Board of Equalization to make compliance checks in Oakland, San Jose

The Board of Equalization is getting out the word that it will be making visits to retailers in Alameda and Santa Clara counties. The BOE's Statewide Compliance and Outreach Program will soon visit non-residential retail businesses in Oakland, in the 94618 and 94619 zip code areas, as well as the the 95030, 95031, 95032, 95033 zip codes of Los Gatos and the 95215 zip code of San Jose.

