Black metal show in Oakland cancelled after threats
After anti-fascist groups threatened to protest the event, the Oakland Metro Operahouse cancelled a Saturday show featuring Marduk, a Swedish-based black metal band. The Oakland Metro Operahouse announced the cancellation on Facebook on Friday, citing safety concerns as well as a statement from Oakland police that based on the riot at UC Berkeley following Milo Yiannopoulos' announced visit , "it is reasonable to believe that there would be a threat to public safety if these groups showed up to protest Marduk."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 min
|Louise
|20,839
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|10 hr
|Barros con ganas
|405
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC