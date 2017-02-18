Black metal show in Oakland cancelled after threats

After anti-fascist groups threatened to protest the event, the Oakland Metro Operahouse cancelled a Saturday show featuring Marduk, a Swedish-based black metal band. The Oakland Metro Operahouse announced the cancellation on Facebook on Friday, citing safety concerns as well as a statement from Oakland police that based on the riot at UC Berkeley following Milo Yiannopoulos' announced visit , "it is reasonable to believe that there would be a threat to public safety if these groups showed up to protest Marduk."

