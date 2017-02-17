BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: David Murray
David Murray is a Jazz artist who has recorded over 130 albums, including 2 recorded in 2006 and a forthcoming album to be released in Summer 2007. He was born in Oakland, California in 1955 and grew up in Berkeley, where he studied with his mother Catherine Murray , Bobby Bradford, Arthur Blythe, Stanley Crouch... Read more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|2 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|12 hr
|Dudley
|407
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|Feb 16
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Feb 15
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC