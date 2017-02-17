BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: D...

BIRTHDAY: Jazz Musician of the Day: David Murray

David Murray is a Jazz artist who has recorded over 130 albums, including 2 recorded in 2006 and a forthcoming album to be released in Summer 2007. He was born in Oakland, California in 1955 and grew up in Berkeley, where he studied with his mother Catherine Murray , Bobby Bradford, Arthur Blythe, Stanley Crouch... Read more.

