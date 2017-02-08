Berkeley: Solo crash closes I-80 connector for repairs
Caltrans crews have closed the connector from Ashby Avenue onto eastbound Interstate 80 for repairs after a solo crash early Wednesday. Just after 5 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a solo crash on the connector, and found a vehicle that had taken out a section of a guardrail and several signs, CHP Officer Sean Wilkenfeld said.
