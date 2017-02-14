Berkeley: Fraternity house robbery su...

Berkeley: Fraternity house robbery suspect arrested

An 18-year-old Oakland man has been arrested in the robbery of three people at a fraternity house last September after he was identified through his Facebook account, according to court records. Police said the suspect, Kameron Robinson-Tom, has admitted his involvement in the robbery as well as a number of other robberies.

