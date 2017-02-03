Bay Area News Group threatens lawsuit over release of Oakland warehouse fire records
The Bay Area News Group says it will sue Oakland by next week if the city doesn't provide police and fire department records on a warehouse fire that killed 36 people. The East Bay Times, one of the group's newspapers, reported Thursday that its lawyers, in a letter to the city demanding the public records, cited inexcusable delays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|27 min
|Homophobic
|2
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|3 hr
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|8 hr
|youburnittheywill...
|8
|Paid For By The Democrats
|8 hr
|longwaysoff
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|21 hr
|Barros chingon
|331
|Breitbart Editor's Speech Canceled Amid Protest...
|Thu
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC