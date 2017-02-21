Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperation with Immigration Enforcement
Immigrant communities in the East Bay fear that local law enforcement agencies will become more entangled with federal immigration enforcement in the Trump era. But the Alameda County Sheriff already participates in an Obama-era federal program that has resulted in the turnover of hundreds of people to deportation officers over the past several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
