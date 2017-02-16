'A Modern Day Ruin': A Writer On His Visits to the Ghost Ship Site
The Wendy's parking lot across the street from the Ghost Ship warehouse is where people sit in their cars and stare at the massiveness of the tragedy. They can see the whole building from there, clearly and unobstructed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08)
|14 hr
|wow
|29
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Wed
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
|Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|18
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Wed
|southern at heart
|417
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Feb 14
|banhypocrites
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC