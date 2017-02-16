'A Modern Day Ruin': A Writer On His ...

'A Modern Day Ruin': A Writer On His Visits to the Ghost Ship Site

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: East Bay Express

The Wendy's parking lot across the street from the Ghost Ship warehouse is where people sit in their cars and stare at the massiveness of the tragedy. They can see the whole building from there, clearly and unobstructed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,830
News Feral cat effort applauded (Jun '08) 14 hr wow 29
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Wed Death on 2 Legs 18
News Police jail 12 across Solano during Super Bowl ... Wed Birds Landing Bob 18
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Wed southern at heart 417
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Feb 14 banhypocrites 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,858 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC