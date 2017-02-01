2 carjacking suspects arrested after ...

2 carjacking suspects arrested after chase in Oakland

When police spotted a recently carjacked vehicle less than half a mile from where it was stolen in Oakland Thursday, officers tried to pull the vehicle over, authorities said. When they did, just before 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Telegraph Avenue, the driver hit the gas, said Officer Marco Marquez , a spokesman for the Oakland Police Department .

