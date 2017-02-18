18-year-old man dies after Oakland shooting
At 1:19 a.m., officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, police said. The victim, an Oakland resident, was given medical attention until medical crews arrived at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whoopi Goldberg to Rioting Berkeley Protesters:...
|4 hr
|Dave
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos' UC Berkeley talk canceled
|6 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|16 hr
|Barros chingon
|336
|Fools rioting at UC Berkley
|20 hr
|Dudley
|10
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC