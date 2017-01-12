Wife of Pulse nightclub shooter arrested
Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said. Charges were not immediately known.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Sat
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Jan 13
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|Jan 13
|Local
|3
|Raiders
|Jan 13
|Local
|4
|Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC