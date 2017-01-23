Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanctuary cities
There are 1 comment on the Seattle Post-Intelligencer story from 5 hrs ago, titled Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanctuary cities. In it, Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that:
Demonstrators in Oakland, Calif., join hands to protest of Donald Trump's election last month. Leaders of so-called sanctuary cities like Oakland have vowed to resist the incoming administration's immigration policies and act as a kind of bulwark against mass deportations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
|
Since: Aug 11
11,109
Location hidden
|
#1 34 min ago
we will see. they are breaking federal laws and some are even felonies
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|melvin perez
|20,778
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|265
|Missing teen in Richmond
|23 hr
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Dudley
|16
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC