West Oakland fatal shooting is city's first homicide of 2017
Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the man lying in the street behind a parked car. They began CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Tue
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC