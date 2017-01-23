Was Oakland Police's Tactics Against Anti-Trump Protesters 'Excessive'?
In the evening after last Friday's inauguration, rain dumped on downtown Oakland, and a crowd of protesters lingering in Frank Ogawa Plaza near City Hall grew restless. After a day full of demonstrations, they were getting soaked trying to wait out a storm, for more than an hour, in hopes of beginning the nighttime march.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|6 hr
|Dudley
|259
|Missing teen in Richmond
|9 hr
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Dudley
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 21
|Well Well
|20,775
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC