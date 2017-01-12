VSCO closes up shop in New York to concentrate business in Oakland
VSCO, the company behind popular film emulations tools and a photography app, has confirmed reports that its New York office has been shut down and the employees working there have been laid off. VSCO claims that the closure doesn't hint at business troubles, however.
