Uppity Edutainment presents 'Out of Darkness' Jan. 14
Uppity Edutainment presents "Out of Darkness," a full length three-part documentary, on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Oakstop, 1721 Broadway in downtown Oakland. The director, Amadeuz Christ , an Oakland native now living in Atlanta, will be present, with Sabir Bey of the Sabir Bey Show, to discuss the content of the film.
