Two wounded in West Oakland shooting

A driver being chased by a gunman in another vehicle Wednesday night in West Oakland was wounded by one of multiple shots fired at him and a homeless man on the street was hit by an errant bullet, police said Thursday. The wounded driver, a 26-year-old Oakland man, was not fully cooperative but did tell police that at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday he was driving southbound in the 800 block of Brush Street when someone in another car behind him began shooting at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.