Two wounded in West Oakland shooting
A driver being chased by a gunman in another vehicle Wednesday night in West Oakland was wounded by one of multiple shots fired at him and a homeless man on the street was hit by an errant bullet, police said Thursday. The wounded driver, a 26-year-old Oakland man, was not fully cooperative but did tell police that at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday he was driving southbound in the 800 block of Brush Street when someone in another car behind him began shooting at him.
