Two members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured in Oakland
OAKLAND Two members of Tower of Power, a group that has been an R&B institution for nearly 50 years, were hit by a train Thursday night as they walked across tracks before a performance in their hometown of Oakland, but both survived, their manager said. Calling it an "unfortunate accident," manager Jeremy Westby said in a statement that drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen were "responsive and being treated at a local hospital."
