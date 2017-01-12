Two members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured in Oakland

OAKLAND Two members of Tower of Power, a group that has been an R&B institution for nearly 50 years, were hit by a train Thursday night as they walked across tracks before a performance in their hometown of Oakland, but both survived, their manager said. Calling it an "unfortunate accident," manager Jeremy Westby said in a statement that drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen were "responsive and being treated at a local hospital."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.