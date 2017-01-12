Two members of R&B band Tower of Powe...

Two members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured in Oakland

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Laguna Niguel News

OAKLAND Two members of Tower of Power, a group that has been an R&B institution for nearly 50 years, were hit by a train Thursday night as they walked across tracks before a performance in their hometown of Oakland, but both survived, their manager said. Calling it an "unfortunate accident," manager Jeremy Westby said in a statement that drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen were "responsive and being treated at a local hospital."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... 8 min Local 6
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... 41 min Local 4
Raiders 43 min Local 4
Raiders to withdraw the deal on moving the team... 44 min Local 5
NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta... 46 min Local 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Thu LOL 5
News 17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09) Wed Mishdaddy 144
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC