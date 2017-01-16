Town Business: Developers Quietly Lobby to Stall Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
Electric cars are key to California's goals of reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality. But their widespread adoption has been slowed by the lack of charging stations available in commercial parking lots and residential buildings.
