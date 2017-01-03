Tower of Power Returning to Chumash C...

Tower of Power Returning to Chumash Casino Resort

Tower of Power's sounds of renowned horns, smooth vocals and R&B will return to the Chumash Casino Resort's Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Tickets are $30. The venue is on on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.

Oakland, CA

