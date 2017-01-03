Tower of Power Returning to Chumash Casino Resort
Tower of Power's sounds of renowned horns, smooth vocals and R&B will return to the Chumash Casino Resort's Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Tickets are $30. The venue is on on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|9 hr
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC