Tower of Power band members recovering after train accident

This Aug. 2016 file photo provided by courtesy of Tower of Power/Webster Public Relations, shows the band members from Tower of Power, from left, Rocco Prestia, Roger Smith, Sal Cracchiolo, Adolfo Acosta, Stephen "Doc" Kupka, Marcus Scott, Tom E. Politzer, Emilio Castillo, David Garibaldi, and Jerry Cortez. Two members of the band were hit by a train on Jan. 12, 2017, as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig in their hometown of Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.