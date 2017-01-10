The Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area
This story is part of a feature on San Francisco's growing appetite for fast-casual dining. Read it here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|The Wookie
|302
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|mary smith
|20,788
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Mon
|Brian6500
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC