Tenants get relief as rents slide in San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco metro areas
Rents fell across the Bay Area in December for the fourth straight month, bringing relief for tenants and prospective tenants. Here, the Artist Walk mixed-use project is seen under construction in Fremont's Centerville district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|8 hr
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Jan 23
|Dudley
|16
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC