Solano community rallies against Trumpa s inauguration
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter En route to picking up a marriage license, Keidaw Kobbahm pictured here, and her fiancee, Joel Schol, stayed to participate in a peaceful rally. As Donald Trump was sworn in as America's president early Friday time zones away, several Solano residents stood in silent protest in Fairfield.
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|Well Well
|20,775
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Fri
|CBee
|15
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Jan 13
|Local
|1
|NFL Rejects Fortress Group's Latest Oakland Sta...
|Jan 13
|Local
|3
