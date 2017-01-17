Small crowd kicks off Inauguration Da...

Small crowd kicks off Inauguration Day protests in rainy Oakland

A small, boisterous crowd gathered outside the Ronald Dellums Federal Building in Oakland Friday morning to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

