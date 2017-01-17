Small crowd kicks off Inauguration Day protests in rainy Oakland
A small, boisterous crowd gathered outside the Ronald Dellums Federal Building in Oakland Friday morning to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. A small, boisterous crowd gathered outside the Ronald Dellums Federal Building in Oakland Friday morning to protest the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|49 min
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|no bitchassness a...
|240
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|20,771
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|WhistleBlower
|17,457
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|CBee
|15
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC