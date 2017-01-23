Sinkhole closes one lane of Hwy. 13 in Oakland
A sinkhole opened up on Highway 13 in Oakland on Monday morning, prompting officials to close one southbound lane of the freeway during the busy morning commute. The 5-foot-wide hole opened up on the highway around 5:20 a.m. just north of Broadway Terrace, California Highway Patrol officials said.
