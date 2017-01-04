SHOCKER: Oakland Public Schools Are Already Broke Again After 2003 Bailout
Just 14 years after state regulators took over the Oakland Unified School District and used taxpayer cash to bail it out, the school district has managed to land itself in another huge financial crisis. Back in 2003, state officials stepped in because the school district had accumulated a $37 million budget deficit.
