Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets new chief
Lyndsay Wasser, co-chair of the privacy group at McMillan LLP, sat down with Canadian HR Reporter to discuss pitfalls and benefits of using social media to conduct background checks during the recruitment process. Liz Foster reports Canadian Occupational Safety magazine brings you daily news, advice and information from across the country and around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian HR Reporter.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Tue
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Tue
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Tue
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC