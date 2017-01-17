Santa Cruz, Tannery center artists take stock after deadly Oakland fire
Tannery Arts Center has become a cultural center in Santa Cruz, where there's a waiting list of artists wanting to move into the live/work lofts and apartments. • Waiting lists: Studio, one- and two- bedroom waiting lists are closed; three-bedroom apartment waiting list is accepting applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|18 min
|Tweet-and-Rump
|169
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|15 hr
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|22 hr
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Sat
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC