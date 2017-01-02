Richmonda s Urban Remedy is rolling o...

Richmonda s Urban Remedy is rolling out new Bay Area stores

Urban Remedy, which sells a variety of juice "cleanses" and ready-to-eat meals, is planning several new locations in the Bay Area in 2017, with an eye toward further growth in the region and beyond. First up is a store heading to Berkeley this week at the corner of Ashby and College avenues.

