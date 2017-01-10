Restaurant Month deals: Oakland, San Jose, Berkeley, San Francisco
January, a slow month for the industry, has been anointed California Restaurant Month - with several destinations offering weeklong or monthlong dining promotions. As always, reservations are recommended.
