Researchers explore legacy of Tuskegee syphilis study today
Stanforda ...sophomorea ...Javarciaa ...Ivory a ...anda ...Dr.a ...Owena ...Garricka ...comparea ...notesa ...outsidea ...aa ...clinica ...wherea ...volunteersa ...receivea ...medicala ...checkups.a ...Photoa ...bya ...Nicolea ...Feldman. It's been more than 40 years since the revelation of the Tuskegee syphilis study sent shockwaves across the country. The subsequent mistrust of the medical community among African-American men appears to have spread far beyond the Deep South, where the infamous public health project took place. Six hundred African-American men were chosen for the "Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male," launched during the Great Depression. They were told they had "bad blood," and many underwent painful spinal taps and other medical procedures. Of those 600 men, 399 had syphilis. Even after the U.S. Public Health Service in 1945 approved penicillin to ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|18 hr
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sat
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC