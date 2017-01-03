Researchers explore legacy of Tuskege...

Researchers explore legacy of Tuskegee syphilis study today

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Stanforda ...sophomorea ...Javarciaa ...Ivory a ...anda ...Dr.a ...Owena ...Garricka ...comparea ...notesa ...outsidea ...aa ...clinica ...wherea ...volunteersa ...receivea ...medicala ...checkups.a ...Photoa ...bya ...Nicolea ...Feldman. It's been more than 40 years since the revelation of the Tuskegee syphilis study sent shockwaves across the country. The subsequent mistrust of the medical community among African-American men appears to have spread far beyond the Deep South, where the infamous public health project took place. Six hundred African-American men were chosen for the "Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male," launched during the Great Depression. They were told they had "bad blood," and many underwent painful spinal taps and other medical procedures. Of those 600 men, 399 had syphilis. Even after the U.S. Public Health Service in 1945 approved penicillin to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 18 hr Human 177
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Sat Mr Wilson 75
News Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ... Jan 5 inbred Genius 1
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? Jan 3 Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler Jan 3 RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Jan 3 Go Blue Forever 22
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Alameda County was issued at January 09 at 3:02AM PST

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,742,783

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC