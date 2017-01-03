Researchers explore legacy of Tuskegee syphilis study today

Stanforda ...sophomorea ...Javarciaa ...Ivory a ...anda ...Dr.a ...Owena ...Garricka ...comparea ...notesa ...outsidea ...aa ...clinica ...wherea ...volunteersa ...receivea ...medicala ...checkups.a ...Photoa ...bya ...Nicolea ...Feldman. It's been more than 40 years since the revelation of the Tuskegee syphilis study sent shockwaves across the country. The subsequent mistrust of the medical community among African-American men appears to have spread far beyond the Deep South, where the infamous public health project took place. Six hundred African-American men were chosen for the "Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male," launched during the Great Depression. They were told they had "bad blood," and many underwent painful spinal taps and other medical procedures. Of those 600 men, 399 had syphilis. Even after the U.S. Public Health Service in 1945 approved penicillin to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.