Rescue teams respond to car in water in Oakland

One person was taken to a hospital after being trapped in a car in the water this morning near the Oakland International Airport, according to fire officials. At around 8:05 a.m. fire crews with the Oakland Fire Department responded to Langley Street and Doolittle Drive, a dispatcher said.

