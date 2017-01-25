Recent Oakland Sinkhole Was So Large That CHP Nicknamed It 'Steve The Sinkhole'
Certain larger-than-life phenomena like San Francisco's fog or Fenway Park's left field wall demand personification, names like Karl and The Green Monster, respectively. Along those lines, Oakland's California Highway Patrol took a moment to alert drivers to the presence of a massive sinkhole on a southbound lane of state Highway 13 so large they nicknamed it "Steve."
Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
