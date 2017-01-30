Read with Raf February 2017: Moonglow, by Michael Chabon
The first Read with Raf book for 2017 is Michael Chabon's 'Moonglow' , a moving from the Pulitzer-Prized Californian author. Pick up a copy from your local bookstore or library, and read along with Raf and Alicia Sometimes this February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Barros chingon
|288
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Missing teen in Richmond
|Jan 24
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC