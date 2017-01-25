To Undermine Sanctuary Cities, Trump ...

To Undermine Sanctuary Cities, Trump Orders Cuts for Lead Safety, ...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

President Donald Trump signed an order today to cut federal funding for sanctuary cities like Oakland, Alameda, and Berkeley. But what exactly is Trump cutting by removing funds from cities that do not assist the feds with enforcement of immigration laws? His order only specifies that law enforcement grants will be exempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... 2 hr Wildchild 23
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... 20 hr Local 10
My Home Town 23 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,781
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) Jan 23 Dudley 16
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Jan 15 Aca0483 7
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,278 • Total comments across all topics: 278,291,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC