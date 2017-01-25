To Undermine Sanctuary Cities, Trump Orders Cuts for Lead Safety, ...
President Donald Trump signed an order today to cut federal funding for sanctuary cities like Oakland, Alameda, and Berkeley. But what exactly is Trump cutting by removing funds from cities that do not assist the feds with enforcement of immigration laws? His order only specifies that law enforcement grants will be exempt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|23
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|20 hr
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|23 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Jan 23
|Dudley
|16
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC