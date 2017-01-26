Oaktown Soul: Gussie's to Bring Chicken and Waffles Across the Bay
Oakland's chicken and waffles scene is about to welcome a new contender. Michele Wilson, chef-owner of San Francisco's recently shuttered Gussie's Chicken and Waffles , just signed the lease on a space at 2021 Broadway in Uptown Oakland, right next door to the Paramount Theatre.
