Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, ...
In an order issued today, U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson demanded that the City of Oakland pay $100,000 to compensate the city's court-assigned police monitor - and to continue such payments until the court decides the monitor's work is completed. Judge Henderson's order comes as a strong rebuke of the City Council's decision this past Tuesday night , when it voted to not renew the police monitor's contract for another year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|Merry Moosmas
|20,769
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|54 min
|Barros chingon
|231
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|CBee
|15
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Classical liberel
|32
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC