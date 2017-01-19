Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decisio...

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, ...

14 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

In an order issued today, U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson demanded that the City of Oakland pay $100,000 to compensate the city's court-assigned police monitor - and to continue such payments until the court decides the monitor's work is completed. Judge Henderson's order comes as a strong rebuke of the City Council's decision this past Tuesday night , when it voted to not renew the police monitor's contract for another year.

Read more at East Bay Express.

