Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decisio...

Judge Slams Oakland Council's Decision Not to Pay Police Monitor, ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

In an order issued today, U.S. District Judge Thelton Henderson demanded that the City of Oakland pay $100,000 to compensate the city's court-assigned police monitor - and to continue such payments until the court decides the monitor's work is completed. Judge Henderson's order comes as a strong rebuke of the City Council's decision this past Tuesday night , when it voted to not renew the police monitor's contract for another year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct... 4 hr tomin cali 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr melvin perez 20,781
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 10 hr Dudley 265
Missing teen in Richmond Tue Fearless in Antioch 2
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) Mon Dudley 16
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Jan 15 Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 14 elmwoodero 8
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC