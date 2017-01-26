Housing Groups Slam Proposal to Redefine Affordable Housing in Oakland
Affordable housing advocates are accusing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the city council of "gutting" housing assistance for low-income residents by redefining the definition of affordable housing. At a meeting of the city council's Community and Economic Development Committee yesterday, dozens of people representing nonprofit housing groups condemned the city's plan to shift millions in affordable housing subsidies away from low-income households and spend the money instead on subsidies for middle-class homebuyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|Le Jimbo
|280
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Missing teen in Richmond
|Jan 24
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC